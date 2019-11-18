Manav Kaul Reveals He Learnt Badminton from Scratch for Saina Nehwal Biopic
Manav Kaul will play Saina Nehwal's on-screen coach in her biopic. The film features Parineeti Chopra as the famous badminton player.
Parineeti Chopra and Manav Kaul have undergone rigorous training for their upcoming roles in the Saina Nehwal biopic. Manav Kaul who will be playing Parineeti's on-screen coach recently revealed that despite being familiar with the game, he had to start training from scratch for the film.
Manav Kaul had a hard time realizing that he knew very little about badminton. Fortunately his trainer for the film, Eshan Naqvi was very patient. Talking about it to Mumbai Mirror Manav said, "My stamina was low, I’d fall down after just 10 minutes of playing, feeling like my heart would jump out of my body. But, Eshan was very patient and I learned a lot from him." Nevertheless, Manav Kaul is not completely devoid of the world of sports. He has been a national level swimmer who was even placed third in the All India University Swimming Championships.
Manav Kaul also revealed that his character is not based on a specific coach but is an amalgamation of Saina Nehwal's multiple coaches. On working with Parineeti Chopra he stated that the actress has a contagious positive energy. He also revealed that the two barely met before their shoots which helped build up a sense of tension between the two which was also felt between Saina Nehwal and her real-life coach. Manav Kaul is expected to complete shooting for his scenes by the year-end.
