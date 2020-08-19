Manav Kaul’s Tribute For Irrfan Khan is Straight From the Heart

Actor, director, writer Manav Kaul has written a heartfelt tribute for late actor Irrfan Khan. In his post, he has mentioned his cherished memories of Irrfan.

Taking to Facebook, Manav shared a photo of Irrfan’s grave with his note.

In the note, Manav has shared his experience of working with the late actor. Towards the end of the post, he has narrated an instance from an award show where he met Irrfan backstage.

Manav has also mentioned that when he came to Mumbai in 1998, he only had Irrfan’s number with him.

Irrfan passed away earlier this year. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor in 2018 and was getting it treated in the United Kingdom.

Irrfan’s last film was Angrezi Medium. The movie hit the theatres on March 13. Homi Adajania’s film starred Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film has been written by Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawall and Sara Bodinar.

Meanwhile, Manav was last seen in a web series titled The Verdict- State vs Nanavati. The 2019 show was streamed on Zee5 and ALT Balaji. Manav played the lead role of Kawas Nanavati. Apart from him, Saurabh Shukla, Elli Avram, Summer Vyas, Viraf Patel, Soni Razdan were part of the project.