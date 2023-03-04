Telugu actor Manchu Manoj got hitched to his ladylove Bhuma Mounika Reddy on March 3. The couple’s photos and videos have now emerged on the internet and the fans are in awe. Their wedding was an intimate affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. Actress Lakshmi Manchu, who is Manchu Manoj’s elder sister, hosted the wedding in her house in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. Manchu Manoj posted a picture of Bhuma Mounika on Instagram.

In the photo, she can be seen dressed in a traditional outfit. The picture looks like it is from their Haldi ceremony. Sharing it on Twitter, Manchu Manoj captioned it, “Pellikuthuru @BhumaMounika#MWedsM #ManojWedsMounika."

Social media users have showered the couple with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, “Congratulations Anna, we really wish you a good comeback in Films and personal life”. Another commented, “Congratulations and Happy married life”. One user also wrote, “Heartiest greeting”.

View this post on Instagram

In the photos, Bhuma Mounika is seen donning a Kanjivaram silk saree with a brocade blouse. Manchu Manoj wore Sherwani for his special day. The duo looked magical together.

Manchu Manoj had previously tied the nuptial knot with Pranathi Reddy in 2015. The couple started experiencing differences and ended their marriage in 2019. Bhuma Mounika was earlier married to Bangalore-based businessman Ganesh Reddy in 2016, and they have a son together.

Last year, Manchu and Bhuma Mounika were spotted together at a Ganesh mandap in Sitaphalmandi, Hyderabad during Ganesh Chaturthi. That is when their relationship reportedly began. The couple is now officially married and their fans are showering the couple with love and admiration.

Manchu Manoj is the son of the famous actor Mohan Babu Manchu. Manchu is known for films including Current Theega, Attack, Okkadu Migiladu, Shourya, Potugadu, and Vedam. Bhuma Mounika is the daughter of late Andhra Pradesh politician, Bhumi Naga Reddy.

