Manchu Manoj to Join Politics, Contest on TDP Ticket, Says Ex-MLA Gone Prakash

Actor Manchu Manoj will soon join politics, former MLA Gone Prakash Rao has said, adding that the Telugu Desam Party ❲TDP❳ is in contact with the star. In his recent interview, Prakash Rao said, “Mohan Babu was interested in politics. With YSRCP coming to power, Jagan Mohan Reddy was expected to get a ticket from the Rajya Sabha, but that did not happen.

“But now Manchu Manoj is coming out openly to contest the election,” the politician said.

Prakash also said that Manchu Manoj will likely contest the election from the Chandragiri constituency. At present, YSRCP’s Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy is the sitting MLA from the Chandragiri constituency. Interestingly, after the 1978 assembly election, no candidate from TDP has ever won the seat.

Prakash Rao further said that Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy are living together. Manoj was earlier married to Pranathi Reddy but in 2015 they separated with mutual consent. In the interview, Prakash Rao said that both loved each other and wanted to marry.

Now after separation from their previous partners, Bhuma and Manoj are thinking about tieing the knot.

On the Ganesh Chaturthi, Manoj and Bhuma were spotted together. They performed aarti to Lord Ganesha. When the media asked the duo about their second marriage Manoj said, “It is not the right time to talk about my personal life and will make an official announcement at the right time.”

After his divorce from Pranathi, the actor stepped back from the cine industry for almost three years.

