Manchu Vishnu’s Daughters Ariana and Viviana To Sing Song in His Next Gali Nageswara Rao

Actor Manchu Vishnu is busy shooting for his upcoming film under the direction of Ishan Surya. The latest buzz on the film, titled Gali Nageswara Rao, is that the actor’s daughters Ariana and Viviana have marked their singing debut with a song set to tunes by Anup Rubens. Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar has provided the lyrics for this song. The song will be one of the key highlights of the movie.

Expected to be a comedy entertainer, the film has Vishnu and Payal in the lead roles. The duo will be seen in the rural roles of Gali Nageswara Rao and Swathi, respectively. The film also marks Bollywood actor Sunny Leone’s return to Tollywood. Sunny might appear in a prominent role of an urban woman.

The script has been penned by G Nageshwar Reddy, who is known to direct films like Gully Rowdy and Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL. Touted to be an out-and-out entertainer, the story and screenplay have been written by Kona Venkat, who is also working as the creative producer of the upcoming project.

Meanwhile, the dialogues of the film have been penned by Bhanu and Nandu. The technical crew includes Chota K Naidu as cinematographer, and Anup Rubens has been roped in to compose the music. The film is being produced under the banner of AVA Entertainment.

Currently, in the production phase, the remaining details about the project will be revealed soon. With many projects in the pipeline, Vishnu is also rendering his services as the President of the Movie Artists Association, MAA.

