Mandakini Recalls '80s Actresses Salaries Were Only Rs 1 to 1.5 Lakh, Would Be Replaced For Cheaper Stars

Ram Teri Ganga Maili star Mandakini opened up about working in Bollywood in the 1980s. The actress has starred in films such as Dance Dance with Mithun Chakraborty, Kahan Hai Kanoon with Aditya Pancholi, and Pyaar Karke Dekho with Govinda. However, the actress took a break from the industry a few years after.

Making a comeback now, the yesteryear star recalled actresses being paid very less. She added that the actresses were easily replaceable which would lead to an increase in pay disparity.

“Say someone narrated a movie, and I accept. Just within 2-3 days, they would announce the movie with someone else. Unko heroine se matlab tha. Humko bas 2-3 gaane karaane hai, ye nahi karegi toh wo karegi. Jo sabse kam me aaye, usko le lo. Ye mindset tha directors aur producers ka (They were just bothered about having an actress on board to dance with the actor on two to three songs. If they are not open to it, they would easily replace the actress. Whoever would come out cheaper. This was the mindset of a producer/director at the time),” Mandikini said, speaking with Pinkvilla.

She added that back then, actresses were paid only Rs 1-1.5 lakh for the entire movie. Mandakini also said that sometimes, producers and directors would tell her that she charged Rs 1.5 lakh and replace her with someone who would agree to a role at Rs. 75,000.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Although the eras have changed, the discussions of pay disparity continue. Actresses like Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma, and Priyamani have been quite vocal about the disparaging issue of pay disparity.

On the professional front, after a long sabbatical score of 26 years, Mandakini released a song titled ‘Maa O Maa’ which also marks the debut of her son, Rabbil Thakur. The song that was released earlier last week is an ode to the beautiful bond between a mother and her child.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here