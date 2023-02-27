Actresses like Mandakini will remain the perfect example of a one-hit wonder. She had catapulted to fame in Hindi film industry when renowned filmmaker Raj Kapoor offered her to play the lead role in his ambitious film Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1987). In this film Raj Kapoor had launched his youngest son Rajiv Kapoor as well. The actress won accolades for her acting, especially for the bold scene in which she takes a bath under a waterfall. There was no turning back for Mandakini and she cemented her position in the film industry with other films. However, an unfortunate incident changed her career forever.

In 1994, Mandakini’s photographs with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim enjoying a cricket match appeared in the media which caused a serious blow to her career. A year before Mandakini’s photos became public, on March 12, 1993, Bombay was changed forever after 12 bomb blasts killed 257 and left 1,400 injured. Dawood Ibrahim was the mastermind behind these serial blasts.

Mandakini’s image was tarnished beyond repair after her photos appeared with India’s most wanted man and she had to leave a bright career in the film industry.

It was even reported that the two had a son who was being brought up by Mandakini’s sister in Bengaluru that time.

Former Delhi police commissioner Neeraj Kumar had also written about it in his book Dial D for Don. In addition to this news, reports also surfaced that Dawood had threatened many directors and producers to cast her for the films. These reports further fuelled the hate mongering against Mandakini for hobnobbing with a terrorist, who was responsible for bloodshed in Mumbai. The actress left the entertainment industry soon after. She had clarified in several interviews that her association with Dawood was just a friendly one and she met him only a couple of times after going to Dubai. But, the damage had been done and her career failed to revive.

Initially, Mandakini was extremely disheartened with this sad turn in her career. A heartthrob with a massive fan following, she was dropped from several films leading to downfall in her career trajectory. However, she decided to move forward and tied the knot with Dr Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur, a former Buddhist monk and the famous baby face of Murphy Radio advertisement.

