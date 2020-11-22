Mandana Karimi Alleges Harassment by Producer on Set of New Film

Kya Kool Hai Hun actress Mandana Karimi has alleged harassment on the sets of her new film Koka Kola. Mandana said that the producer of the film Mahendra Dhariwal forcefully came inside her vanity van and screamed at her for refusing to stay for an extra hour on November 13th.

Talking to Times of India, Mandana said that her upcoming project Koka Kola is a film that she has been working on for over a year. She said that she did the project, despite knowing that the crew was unprofessional to keep herself afloat. She added that the producer is an "old-school man" who turns the place into a "man-dominated, egoistic place."

Mandana said that the incident happening on November 13th has shaken her up. She said that it was the last day of her shoot and wanted to wrap up and get going. She added that she had come in early and clocked extra hours a few days before.

"A little before wrap-up, the producer asked me for an hour more on the set, which I told him I can’t do as I have a meeting lined up. He said okay, and I went back on set to finish my last few takes. We were shooting for a song. But the moment I left the set and went to my vanity van to change, he forcefully came inside and started shouting, ‘You can’t leave. I asked you to do an extra hour and you have to listen because I am the producer and I have paid you."

She further said that the producer barged in on her vanity while she was changing and did not wait outside despite being told by her to. She said that Koka Kola is the strangest job she had in her 9 years in India as the shoot did not have a director or assistant.

However, producer Mahender Dhariwal has alleged that the actress behaved unprofessionally on the set and demanded more money for extra days she had to shoot.