Mandana Karimi Got Injured Practising Pole Dance In 'The Casino'

Mandana Karimi recalls her whole body was bruised while shooting, and she had to get it covered using makeup/

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
Actress Mandana Karimi recalls bruising herself while practising pole dance for her role in the new web series, The Casino.

"I practised for a couple of days for the pole dance scene. Of course, I didn't manage to do it like a professional pole dancer but yes, I tried my best. During the practice, my whole body was bruised and while we were shooting they had to cover all those bruises with makeup because I had to perform it anyhow that day. I think it went pretty smooth and nice," said Mandana.

The Casino revolves around a rich yet humble boy Vicky who is the heir to his father's multi-billion-dollar casino. It is set to unfold a world of mystery and conspiracy in a high-class society.

In an earlier interview, Mandana had shared that she was jobless for nearly two years before landing the role in the web show. "I had tears in my eyes when I was offered 'The Casino'. I couldn't believe it! After two years break and not having any release, it was really hard for me to get work," said Mandana. She further revealed reaching out to her friend Anurag Kashyap for help who advised her to - 'work on your craft, take workshops, stop trying too hard, trust your journey, be honest and work hard not for money but for the love of art'.

The show also features Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mandana Karimi, Aindrita Ray, Dhanveer Singh.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the show releases on ZEE5 on June 12.

