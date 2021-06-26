Mandana Karimi is a 'Dose of Sunshine for Everyone Around' in Yellow Swimsuit in Goa

Actress Mandana Karimi never shies away from flaunting her fit bod and why should she? She has a perfectly toned frame and takes pride in showing it off. A look at her Instagram timeline is enough to prove her fondness for fitness, beaches and bikinis. She has a penchant for mirror selfies and her personal style is comfortable and chic. One of her latest social media updates is one that is all things bright and happy. Mandana looks breathtaking in a yellow monokini.

She kneels in a garden to look straight into the camera and pose. She let her hair side swept and delicately held a pretty flower. Her slender figure is ideally fitting the picturesque frame. The second photo is a cropped one without her face. While sharing the post, Mandana wrote, “Try to be a dose of sunshine to everyone around you (sic.)”

The former Bigg Boss contestant takes her fitness regime very seriously and the same can be seen in her regular workout posts. There is no shortcut to looking and feeling good. In a video shared by her two days back, the actress was seen sweating it out in all-black activewear. The beauty pulled a tray full of weights with one hand at a time and looked extremely inspiring. Big up for her caption that read, “It's not about being the best, it's about being better than you were yesterday. SLOWLY BUT SURELY.” Her hashtag said, keep moving.

Mandana has worked in films like Roy, Main Aur Charles, Bhaag Johnny, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum, among others. She was last seen in the Zee5 web series titled The Casino. She also played a negative role in the television serial Ishqbaaz. In 2015, she garnered immense popularity and became a household name after participating in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 9.

