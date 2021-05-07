Mandana Karimi Shares Her Take on Self-Love With a Stunning Photo

Actress Mandana Karimi has always been very active on her social media and never seems to shy away from flaunting her fit bod. Fans keep getting glimpses of her life. From her breezy beach style to her comfortable messy work from home style, Mandana can steal the show in every look. Her style game is always on point and she looks absolutely stunning in anything and everything, whether it be ethnic wear or gym wear. But Mandana believes that there is something much more important than looking good, and that is feeling good about yourself.

Recently she uploaded a post on Instagram. The picture is a mirror selfie, which captures Mandana in a grey and pink bikini. The bikini accentuated her body and complimented her messy bob haircut. Her phone covers her face and one can also see some of the intricate tattoos on her wrists and arm. Sharing her take on self-love, Mandana wrote in the caption that how she feels about herself is more important than how she looks. Accompanying the caption were hashtags like body positivity, feel good, and feel sexy. Her post was a breath of fresh air, especially during a time when people are battling a global pandemic.

Mandana who was last seen in the Zee5 web series The Casino and in a negative role in the much-loved television serial Ishqbaaz — garnered immense fame after participating in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. Her last Bollywood outing was the 2015 film Bhaag Johnny alongside Kunal Kemmu and Zoa Morani, and the 2016 film Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 where she shared the screen space with Tusshar Kapoor and Aftab Shivdasani.

