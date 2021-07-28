CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mandira Bedi Celebrates One Year of Welcoming Daughter Tara Bedi into Her Family, See Pics
Mandira Bedi Celebrates One Year of Welcoming Daughter Tara Bedi into Her Family, See Pics

Madira Bedi with daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal

Mandira Bedi shared some lovely pictures with her daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal on the occasion of her fifth birthday.

On the occasion of her daughter Tara’s fifth birthday, Mandira Bedi shared a loving post for her on social media. Alongside some loving family photos, Mandira wrote, “28th July! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much (sic)." One of the pictures show Tara with her son Veer and another one has the entire family posing together, with late Raj Kaushal.

Mandira and Raj married in February 1999. They welcomed Tara into their lives last year. In October 2020, they made the announcement via social media that they have adopted four-year-old Tara.

Mandira also to social media to share photographs with her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who passed away earlier this month.

She also shared a family picture thanking them for standing by her side in this time of need.

Raj passed away on June 30 following a heart attack.

first published:July 28, 2021, 11:56 IST