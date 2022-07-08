Mandira Bedi Giving Major Saree Fitspo in These Instagram Posts

Actress-host Mandira Bedi is known for her fashion games. Be it her fabulous saree looks or her boss babe attires, she never fails to impress her fans with her fashion statement. She aces her saree looks like no one else and her Instagram profile is proof of that.

If you are also one of those who love sarees, we are here to draw style cues from the diva.

Talking about her very first look, which was a striped multicoloured saree paired with a red sleeveless blouse. Completed the look with a diamond necklace and a watch in her hands. You can try these printed striped sarees for more of a chic and comfy look.

Following up with a silk saree and that too black, definitely worth giving a shot. The combination of black and gold is almost loved by everyone. They make you look royal yet add so much to your look without putting much effort. You can try playing with some colours by adding a contrasting pop-up coloured blouse.

Next up is a pink silk saree, which goes the whole monochrome. You can also add some statement earrings and contrast bangles with a watch of course. Start playing with your makeup with a little touch of smokiness to your eyes and a subtle base.

Pastels are in trend now. You can take some outfit inspiration from Mandira’s Instagram profile. Keeping the outfit subtle, she went with some statement layered neck piece with some pastel-coloured stones on it.

If you want to opt for more of a formal look, you should try going for this outfit. The blue striped cotton saree and a matching blouse paired with a long beaded necklace. Finish it off with the same coloured bindi and you are sorted.

