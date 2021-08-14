Mandira Bedi 'Grateful to Be Back to Work' Month After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death, See Pic

Mandira Bedi has resumed work after a brief break following her husband Raj Kaushal’s death. The actress on Saturday shared a stunning behind-the-scene picture of herself from a set in a blue saree. Although Mandira is back to work, we are clueless about the nature of her shoot. Mandira was married to filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who died about a month ago. Their son Vir, 10, was born in 2011. Mandira and Raj Kaushal, who previously revealed they wanted to adopt a daughter, welcomed Tara into the family in July last year. She is 5.

Sharing the photo, Mandira wrote, “Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life… And oh so grateful to be healthy and alive."

Mandira Bedi has featured in popular television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best known for her titular role in Shanti. She was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Mandira Bedi has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India’s Deadliest Roads. She also featured in both the seasons of the web-series Thinkistan. She was last seen in the multilingual 2019 thriller drama Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here