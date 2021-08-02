Mandira Bedi is All Smiles in Her Latest Instagram Post and the Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Mandira Bedi, who is still recovering from the loss of her husband filmmaker Raj Kaushal is trying her best to adjust to life without his presence. And helping her in her quest is her kids, daughter Tara and son Veer. In the latest Instagram post shared by the actress and television presenter, she can be seen sitting on the floor in her workout clothes and smiling. The reason, she mentioned is Tara, who requested her to smile.

Along with the picture, Mandira wrote, “When my little girl asks me to smile after some post workout endorphins are doing their thing.. how can I refuse.. ? #beginagain #ilovemondays ❣️".

It has been more than a month since Mandira’s husband Raj left for his heavenly abode. She recently made her first on-screen appearance after her husband’s death with an advertisement featuring her children.

Mandira also celebrated her daughter’s birthday on July 28. Mandira and Raj married in February 1999. They welcomed Tara into their lives last year. In October 2020, they made the announcement via social media that they have adopted four-year-old Tara.

Raj passed away on June 30 following a heart attack.

