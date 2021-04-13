Mandira Bedi Lashes Out at Trolls Who Called Her Daughter 'Adopted Street Kid'

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi has come down heavily on trolls who passed insensitive comments on her daughter. Mandira on Monday took to Instagram Stories to share screenshots of direct messages that she had received from a couple of people, who made derogatory remarks on her daughter Tara, whom she adopted last year. “Madam from which slumdog centre did you adopt your prop daughter?" one person wrote. Another commented, “The adopted street kid looks completely out of place…u greedy narcissists are scarring the slumdog for life."

Sharing a screenshot of the first message, Mandira wrote, “People like this need to be given a special mention @bollywoodforevaa. You got my attention, you piece of s**t." To the second person, she wrote, “More from the model citizen. He calls himself Rajesh Tripathi, which definitely isn’t his name because sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity."

In October 2020, Mandira, who is married to filmmaker Raj Kaushal, announced that four-year-old Tara is now a part of their family. With her family photo, Mandira wrote, “She has come to us like a blessing from above, our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit with eyes that sparkle like stars, sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home with open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed…Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of our family on 28th July 2020."

Mandira and Raj had welcomed their biological child Vir in June 2011.

