Mandira Bedi on Raj Kaushal's Last Show Akkad Bakkad: It's Him Beaming With Happiness

As filmmaker Raj Kaushal’s last venture Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar released today on Nocember3, his actress-wife Mandira Bedi took to social media to pen an emotional note remembering her late husband. Kaushal passed away at the age of 49, in June due to a heart attack. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of Raj with his signature on it and a voice-over of the filmmaker. She wrote that Akkad Bakkad is not a show, it is Raj beaming with happiness. She further continued that the production is Raj’s excitement, which is there in abundance.

Her post read, “#AkkadBakkad is not just a show. It’s Raj beaming with happiness. Albeit in another world.. because his non-stop positive energy made it happen even from there. It’s Raj’s storytelling (what he loved doing most!). With that infectious smile and that constant spring in his step.. because that’s just him. It’s Raj’s pride. A story that excited him from the get go and which he executed with his gut. Because he was always a soldier.. a tough and resilient one. It’s Raj’s excitement. In abundance. Because now it sees the light of day and you all are going to see it. He’s left us with this. It’s us too.. because #AkkadBakkad has a piece of our heart in it too. Watch #AkkadBakkad on @Primevideoin It has released TODAY, 3rd November. It’s his love for us.❤️ #RajKaushal #wemissyou #youliveon (sic)".

Kaushal had previously directed movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo.

The crime drama Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakka features Vicky Arora, Mohan Agashe, Anuj Rampal, Manish Chaudhari, Swati Semwal, and Shishir Sharma in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around a character, Bhargav Sharma (played by Vicky Arora), who, with his friends, decides to open India’s first fake bank to flee with the deposited money. The series is written by Aman Khan and bankrolled by Refuel Productions.

