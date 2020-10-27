Mandira Bedi Opens Up About Adopting Daughter Tara, Says 'Flew in a Private Jet to Bring Her Home'

Actress and TV presenter Mandire Bedi recently announced that she and her husband Rraj Kaushal have adopted a four-year-old girl child and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. Now, in a recent interview, Mandira talked more about the new addition into her family and how Tara is comfortable in her new home.

Talking to Times of India, Mandira said, “We did a few video calls before meeting her, and she kept asking us, ‘When are you coming?’ Today, Tara is very happy and has settled in. She is naughty, fun and absolutely comfortable.”

She also talked about how they brought her home during the lockdown. “Rraj went to Jabalpur first, while Vir and I took a private jet the next day. By the time we reached, he had completed all the legal formalities. We fetched them at the airport and flew back,” Mandira said.

On Monday, Mandira had taken to Instagram to announce the arrival of her daughter through a poem and an adorable family picture. Take a look at the post below:

Mandira and Rraj are also parents to nine-year-old Vir Kaushal. On the work front, she will be next seen in Shanmugam Muthuswamy's Adangathey starring GV Prakash.