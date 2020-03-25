MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Mandira Bedi Opens Up About Going Through Anxiety Attack Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Image: Instagram

Actress and television presenter Mandira Bedi shared that she went through an asthma attack caused out of anxiety after watching a depressing video amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
The entire world is currently battling the Coronavirus pandemic and self-isolating. This has also affected celebrities and the entertainment industry in various ways. Actress Mandira Bedi recently shared how she suffered through an asthma attack out of anxiety while quarantining.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Mandira said, “I was in Australia for the women’s cricket World Cup and came in on March 9. I was in self-isolation and have been counting the days because the symptoms take 14 days to show. I have been so anxious, nervous and fearful that I actually did work myself up to get an asthma attack out of anxiety.”

“The day I got my attack, I worked myself into a frenzy to get into that space. The night before the incident, the last thing I saw was a video of someone coughing and people not taking it seriously. It was so negative and depressing. The next morning I woke up at 5.30am in a total state of panic,” she added.

She advised people to stay positive and find activities that can keep them going. “Have a routine. Use your time to exercise. I am putting a lot of home workout videos because that is what is keeping me going. Besides, I am also home schooling my son (Vir),” the actress shared.

On the work front, Mandira will be seen in the Tamil action-thriller Adangathey starring GV Prakash.

