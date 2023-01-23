Mandira Bedi Opens Up About Life After Raj Kaushal's Death, Says 'You Can Either Sink or...'

It's been almost two years since director-producer Raj Kaushal passed away in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. His actress-wife Mandira Bedi is slowly coping with the loss of her husband. She recently returned to work with a cricket-themed show. Mandira Bedi said she spent the last two years focusing on finding strength, and now she wants to find happiness through her work.

Mandira Bedi opened up about her life and how in the last two years, she had ‘no choice but to become stronger’. “My life has changed. Losing somebody very close to you, your life partner is a life-changing experience. You can either sink or swim after something like that, and I choose to swim. I have no choice. I have two young children (Vir and Tara Bedi), and I have a family to take care of. So, I’m choosing to swim," she said according to Hindustan Times.

2023 looks promising for Mandira Bedi as she is all set to make her comeback with a cricket-themed reality show. She said, “For me, 2023 looks very promising. Starting with a reality show, Cricket Ka Ticket, and some other incredible events lined up. I am also reading some scripts and I hope to say yes to, in terms of fiction”. She further added that she is looking forward to 2023 for the new beginnings that are in store for her.

However, her focus is not just on her work life, but on gaining strength and happiness in her personal life as well. She believes that happiness is not something one can find, but it has to come from within. She said that she chooses to find happiness in doing nothing, even when there is no particular reason. She concluded, “The intent of being happy for no reason. That’s how I want to live my life and that I want to continue my journey."

Mandira Bedi is known for her works in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge along with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, 24: India opposite Anil Kapoor, and for her role in Saaho where she shared the screen with Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Read all the Latest Movies News here