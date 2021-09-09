Mandira Bedi Posts Emotional Note, Says 'Long Way to Feel Normal Again'

Actress Mandira Bedi, on Thursday, took to photo-sharing app Instagram to pen an emotional note about living post the sudden death of her husband Raj Kaushal. On June 30, the filmmaker and producer, 60, passed away post a heart attack. Mandira has since then shared a few emotional posts remembering her husband. In the most recent post, Mandira wrote that she is practising gratitude but it is still a long way for her to feel ‘normal’ again. The note has made her friends and fans emotional.

She wrote, “It’s a long way to go to feel normal again. Emotionally, mentally and physically. But I wake up every morning with purpose and aim for as much positivity that I can muster. And in all of this I still practice #gratitude .. because there is always, always something to be grateful for. Have a nice day all of you."

Mandira also recently reposted actor Ashish Chowdhry’s post and thanked him for his support. Ashish and Raj were best friends for many years. She wrote, “Love you Ash. for all the love and all that you are."

The actress had also written a note saying ‘My energy is previous.’ She captioned the post, “And am not giving it away to anything or anyone who drains me."

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal tied the knot on February 14, 1994. They worked together in Raj’s directorial Shaadi Ka Laddoo which released in 2004. The film also starred Sanjay Suri, Divya Dutta and Ashish Chaudhary.

Raj was best known for producing the path-breaking film My Brother… Nikhil. He had also directed the popular rom-com Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). His last directorial was the 2006 thriller, Anthony Kaun Hai?, starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.

