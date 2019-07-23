Mandira Bedi Posts Stunning Beach Photo from Maldives, See Here

Actor and television host Mandira Bedi, who is vacationing in Maldives, has not forgotten her Instagram family. The actor recently checked into the holiday destination and greeted her fans with a stunning beach-side photo.

A fitness enthusiast, Mandira posted a picture in a red bikini, a red and white striped headband and aviator sun glasses. In the picture, she is seen flaunting her toned body, washboard, chiseled abs and an amazing jawline. With her latest picture, the 47-year-old is giving tough challenge to all fitness enthusiasts, proving that age is just a number.

Mandira posted her sizzling image on Instagram and captioned it, "Making the most of my day today... sunshine and blue sea... there couldn't be a happier place for me.”

The Instagram post has not only caught the attention of Mandira's Insta fam but her friends and celebrities from the industry took no time to comment on her picture either. Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Vidya Malavade, Maria Goretti commented on her post, praising her ‘hottest body’.

Mandira Bedi, who is married to filmmaker and stunt director Raj Kaushal, has an eight year old son named Vir. The fitness enthusiast occasionally shares videos of her workout regime on Instagram. Recently, she posted a video of her workout during a vacation.

Mandira Bedi has earlier been trolled for sporting beachwear in the past but she did not let the criticism seep into her, instead she continued to share photos in bikini.

On the work front, Mandira Bedi will be seen in the upcoming movie Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in the lead roles. Mandira Bedi is best-known for her titular role in television serial Shanti. She has also featured in TV shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as well as in the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.