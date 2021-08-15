Mandira Bedi Remembers Raj Kaushal on His Birth Anniversary With Emotional Post

Mandira Bedi, on Sunday, took to Instagram to remember her late husband, filmmaker and producer Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary. On June 30, the filmmaker and producer, 60, passed away post a heart attack. Mandira has since then shared a few emotional posts remembering her husband. On Sunday, Mandira shared a picture with him, an penned an emotional note along with the post.

She wrote, “15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day and Rajs Birthday.. ️ Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did.. The gaping void will never be filled Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love.. ️”

Mandira recently too to the photo-sharing app to inform her fans that she is going back to work after Raj’s death. She wrote, “Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life.. And oh so Grateful to be healthy and alive."

Previously, Mandira had shared a series of pictures to remember Raj and talked about their relationship. “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough," she wrote.

Last month, Mandira had shared a series of pictures with Raj and captioned it with a broken-heart emoji.

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal tied the knot on February 14, 1994. They worked together in Raj’s directorial Shaadi Ka Laddoo which released in 2004. They are parents to son Veer and daughter Tara.

Raj was best known for producing the path-breaking film My Brother… Nikhil. He had also directed the popular rom-com Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). His last directorial was the 2006 thriller, Anthony Kaun Hai?, starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.

