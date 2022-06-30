Mandira Bedi Remembers Raj Kaushal On His First Death Anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty Sends Love

Mandira Bedi remembered her late husband, producer Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary. Raj passed away on June 30, 2021, following a heart attack. On Thursday, Mandira took to Instagram and shared a note in the memory of Raj.

In the note, she wrote, “365 days without you…” along with a broken heart emoji. She shared the post with the caption, “Miss you Raji.” The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star received love and support from many, including Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea took the comments and wrote, “My love to you.” A fan joined in and added, “More strength and power to you. You are a wonderful person.” Another fan wrote, “May almighty give u the strength.. u r a powerful soul and an idol for many.. Have faith.. god bless!!” A third fan added, “May God give you strength and healthy life. Life must go on. You are inspiration for many. We love you.”

Mandira and Raj had been married for close to three decades. At the time of his death, Mandira made headlines for performing his last rites. While an unfortunate section of people was angry, many lauded her for the move. Several stars also mourned Raj’s death via social media posts. Since his death, Mandira has shared a few posts remembering him. On the couple’s anniversary earlier this year, Mandira had shared a sweet picture of the couple from their wedding and wote, “It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today.”

For the unversed, Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal tied the knot on February 14, 1994. They worked together in Raj’s directorial Shaadi Ka Laddoo which was released in 2004. They are parents to son Veer and daughter Tara.

Raj was best known for producing the path-breaking film My Brother… Nikhil. He had also directed the popular rom-com Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). His last directorial was the 2006 thriller, Anthony Kaun Hai?, starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.

