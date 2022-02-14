Mandira Bedi Remembers Raj Kaushal On Their 23rd Wedding Anniversary; Shares Pics From Ceremony

The year 2021 proved to be tragic for actor Mandira Bedi, as her husband filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away. The writer-director-filmmaker breathed his last on July 1 after a heart attack. Several B-Town actors had paid their last respect to the filmmaker. Mandira is still coping with the loss and is also essaying the role of both mother and father to her and Raj’s children – Vir and Tara. The actress took a trip down memory lane on Monday as Valentine’s Day marked the couple’s wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in 1999. This year would have marked the couple’s 23rd wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Mandira shared pictures from their wedding and remembered Raj. “It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today,” she captioned the pictures in which Raj looked handsome in the white sherwani while she looked gorgeous in the bridal attire.

While fans extended love and support to the actor, her best friend Mouni Roy was all hearts. Actor Vidya Malavade, Rhea Chakraborty and choreographer-host Mukti Mohan also showered love and support on Mandira’s post. “Be strong! Sending love. He is your guardian angel, watching over you,” a fan wrote. “It’s still your anniversary. Happy anniversary to you,” read another comment on the post.

Recently, Mandira was occupied with the wedding festivities of her best friend Mouni. The Naagin star tied the knot in Goa last month. She married her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. Mandira was seen attending the wedding as one of the bridesmaids. She was seen dancing at the pre-wedding ceremonies and standing by Mouni’s side through her wedding.

Raj is known for directing movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo. His last rites took place in Mumbai with Mandira Bedi performing the ceremony. Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present at the funeral.

