Mandira Bedi Remembers Raj Kaushal with Happy Throwback Pics of Them Together

Madira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning. After completing his chautha or prayer meet over the weekend, Madira shared some happy pictures of them on social media remembering him.

In the images, Mandira and Raj are seen enjoying dinner. They are all smiles and look blissed out to be win each other’s company. Without writing anything, Mandira just posted a heartbreak emoji.

Meanwhile, Mandira also changed her Instagram profile DP to mourn the demise of her late husband. She removed her picture and now a dark screen appears in its place. She silently mourned her demise without saying anything.

Many friends and film industry colleagues turned up for Raj’s prayer meet or Chautha. Amongst them was Mouni Roy, Mandira’s close friend who posted an image from the time on social media. “We all miss you Raji" read an inscribed plate below his picture. Mouni posted the image with the caption, “We do…. It’ll never be the same again."

Raj’s funeral in Bandra, Mumbai on Wednesday morning was attended by his friends from the industry including Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni and Ashish Chaudhary among others.

The late filmmaker is survived by wife Mandira, and children Veer and Tara.

