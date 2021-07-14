Mandira Bedi Reminisces 25 Years Spent with Husband Raj Kaushal, Shares Throwback Photos

As a tribute to her husband Raj Kaushal, who passed away on June 30, Mandira Bedi has shared a post reminiscing the 25 years they spent together. “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough," Mandira wrote as she shared photos of some heartwarming moments with her late husband. One of the photos was from their anniversary, while the others showed happy times they spent together as a couple.

Days after the sudden demise of the filmmaker due to a heart attack at the age of 49, Mandira slowly opened up about her feelings on Instagram. Her previous post was also an emotional one, remembering her “Raji." She shared a picture of what appeared to be a white tissue with Raji written on it. “Miss you Raji," Mandira wrote and dropped a broken heart emoji.

Mandira and Raj married in 1999. The duo welcomed son Vir on June 17, 2011. The couple had adopted Tara, who is just four years old, in July last year. Kaushal was known for films like “Shaadi Ka Laddoo" and “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi". He also produced Onir’s acclaimed drama “My Brother… Nikhil". His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar. Close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here