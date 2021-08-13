Mandira Bedi Resumes Work After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death, Shares Photo from 'First Day' of Shoot

Actress Mandira Bedi on Friday shared a picture of her getting ready for a shoot. She posted the picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “Today is the first day of the rest of my life." She added a “Begin Again" GIF in the photo, in which she can be seen with a makeup artiste who is busy doing the actress’ touch-up.

Although Mandira is back to work, we are clueless about the nature of her shoot. Mandira Bedi was married to filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who died about a month ago. Their son Vir, 10, was born in 2011. Mandira and Raj Kaushal, who previously revealed they wanted to adopt a daughter, welcomed Tara into the family in July last year. She is 5.

On Thursday, she shared a photo of her from the shoot and simply captioned it “#Backtowork." In the picture, the actress is caught in a candid moment while holding a coffee mug in her hand. Take a look:

Mandira Bedi has featured in popular television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Mandira Bedi has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India’s Deadliest Roads. She also featured in both the seasons of the web-series Thinkistan. She was last seen in the multilingual 2019 thriller drama Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

