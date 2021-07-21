Mandira Bedi Shares Family Pic, Thanks Them For Support Post Raj Kaushal's Demise

Actress and TV presenter Mandira Bedi shared a picture with her parents, Verinder Singh and Gita Bedi, as well as kids Vir and Tara Bedi Kaushal. The actress recently suffered the untimely death of her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal. On June 30, the filmmaker and producer, 60, passed away post a heart attack. Mandira has since then shared a few emotional posts remembering her husband.

On Wednesday, Mandira shared the lovely family picture and thanked them for supporting her through the tough times. She wrote, “Only Love. #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness #gratitude #love #thanks."

A few days ago, Mandira shared a series of pictures with Raj and talked about their relationship. “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough," she wrote.

She also shared a picture of a paper with Raj’s name written on it. She captioned the post, “Miss you Raji.."

Previously, Mandira had shared a series of pictures with Raj and captioned it with a broken-heart emoji.

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal tied the knot on February 14, 1994. They worked together in Raj’s directorial Shaadi Ka Laddoo which released in 2004. The film also starred Sanjay Suri, Divya Dutta and Ashish Chaudhary.

Raj was best known for producing the path-breaking film My Brother… Nikhil. He had also directed the popular rom-com Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). His last directorial was the 2006 thriller, Anthony Kaun Hai?, starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.

