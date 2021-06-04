Mandira Bedi Shares Picture From Her Pregnancy Days, Calls It ‘Best Production Ever’

Actress and TV presenter Mandira Bedi recently shared a throwback picture of the time when she was pregnant with her son, Vir. In the picture shared on Instagram, she is seen flaunting her baby bump in the hospital, which she described as the “best production ever". On Thursday night, Mandira who is known for her fitness shared the unseen picture from 2011, the year in which she had welcomed her first child Vir after 11 years of her marriage with director-producer Raj Kaushal.

In the Instagram post, she said that in 2011 being in the hospital also meant good things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Mandira’s fans and friends including Reshma Merchant, Samita Bangargi, Shwetambari Shetty, Mouni Roy, Vidya Malavade, and many others dropped endearing comments on her Instagram post.

Mandira frequently features her son Vir on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Mandira married Raj Kaushal in February 1999. The couple welcomed their first child Vir in 2011. Vir was born at the Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. The couple in July last year adopted a girl and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. Mandira had shared the news of the adoption in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

To maintain her physique and fitness, Mandira does regular work out at the gym. She pays special attention to her health. She had lost 22 kg after her delivery with the help of a good diet and exercise.

On the work front, Mandira was last seen in the ZEE5 show, Qubool Hai 2.0, alongside Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti.

Mandira made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She was part of various Television shows including Shanti, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Aurat. The actress was also featured in films like Saaho, Meerabai Not Out, and The Tashkent Files.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here