Mandira Bedi Shares Pictures of Her Kids Celebrating Bhai Dooj, Talks About Healing and Growing

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj on November 6, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share photos with their respective siblings to shower love on them. Mandira Bedi who adopted her second child Tara with her late husband Raj Kaushal in 2020 shared a photo of her children celebrating the festival. Mandira and Raj’s first son Vir was born in 2011. This year, her filmmaker-husband passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In the first photo, Tara can be seen holding the ‘pooja ki thali’ while Vir sits beside her. Both of them can be seen donning garlands. In the second photo, Vir adorable puts his arms around his sister.

Mandira also shared a positive note on healing and growing. She shared a photo of a handwritten note on Instagram that read, “you fall, you heal, you grow."

Meanwhile, Raj Kaushal’s last directorial Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar was released posthumously on November 3. After it was dropped on Amazon Prime Video, Mandira took to social media to pen an emotional note remembering her late husband. She shared a photo of Raj with his signature on it and a voice-over of the filmmaker. She wrote that Akkad Bakkad is not a show, it is Raj beaming with happiness. She further continued that the production is Raj’s excitement, which is there in abundance.

He had previously directed movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo. Raj Kaushal passed away at the age of 49, in June this year due to a heart attack.

