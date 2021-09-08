Mandira Bedi Thanks Ashish Chowdhry for 'All the Love,' He Calls Her 'Solid Girl'

Mandira Bedi’s close friend Ashish Chowdhry dedicated a heart-warming post to her on Instagram. Ashish shared a happy picture of them on his account and called Mandira “a solid girl." Mandira’s husband Raj Kaushal passed away in June. The filmmaker passed away at the age of 49 after a massive heart attack.

Sharing the photo, Ashish wrote, “That smile tho… I love you my Mandu. Haven’t known a girl as ‘Solid’ as you.

@mandirabedi #family." Mandira reposted the photo and wrote, “Love you Ash for all the love and all that you are."

Meanwhile, Mandira Bedi is back to work. The actor, who has been sharing motivating posts on Instagram, recently posted a picture of herself in a gorgeous saree. Sharing the picture, she wrote that she is grateful to be back to work. “Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life.. And oh so Grateful to be healthy and alive,” the caption read.

Mandira and Raj married in 1999. They welcomed son Vir in 2011 and adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara last year. On July 30, on the one-month anniversary of Raj Kaushal’s death, Mandira had organised a ‘pooja’ for him at their residence.

