Mandira Bedi Thanks Ashish Chowdhry For Support; Mrunal Thakur Says She Was in Love With Virat Kohli

Mandira Bedi’s close friend Ashish Chowdhry dedicated a heart-warming post to her on Instagram. Ashish shared a happy picture of them on his account and called Mandira “a solid girl." Mandira’s husband Raj Kaushal passed away in June. The filmmaker passed away at the age of 49 after a massive heart attack. Sharing the photo, Ashish wrote, “That smile tho… I love you my Mandu. Haven’t known a girl as ‘Solid’ as you. @mandirabedi #family." Mandira reposted the photo and wrote, “Love you Ash for all the love and all that you are."

In a recent interview, actress Mrunal Thakur professed her passion and love for cricket. She also admired skipper Virat Kohli. She revealed that she was once madly in love with the renowned Indian cricket skipper. Mrunal also shared about being a sportsperson in her school days. She added that she was quite active and has played many sports in few zonal competitions which include basketball and football.

I have often wondered why film stars exert such an influence over the course of Tamil Nadu politics. Somewhere in the middle of the new, two-and-a-half-hour long, AL Vijay’s Thalaivii- Arvind Swami who portrays Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran popularly known as M.G.R. tells J Jayalalitha played by Kangana Ranaut, “Agar tum janta ko pyaar dogi, toh wo bhi pyaar dega," I get the answer for the demi-god status that actors turned politicians mostly in South India enjoy.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar lost his mother Aruna Bhatia on Wednesday morning. Bhatia was admitted to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital on Monday in a critical condition. The actor, who was shooting in the UK had flown back to Mumbai after she was admitted to the ICU. After her death, Akshay had taken to Twitter to inform fans with a heartbreaking note. Later in the evening, the actor was spotted at filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s mother’s funeral.

All festivals are celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm in shows on TV and digital platform, and Ganesh Chaturthi is no exception. Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to once again lit up your screens as Archana in Pavitra Rishta2.0, is rehearsing for the Ganpati event. This year, the actress will be giving a solo performance. In the first edition of the daily soap, Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput mostly performed together for this special occasion as Manav and Archana. In Pavitra Rishta 2.0, the role of Manav is being essayed by actor Shaheer Sheikh, however, Ankita is performing alone and it is quite evident that the actress is missing Sushant.

