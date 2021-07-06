Mandira Bedi Tweets First Time After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death, Says 'RIP, My Raji'

Mandira Bedi has shared a happy throwback picture with her husband Raj Kaushal, who passed away last week following a heart attack. Taking to her Twitter account, Mandira posted the old picture alongside a red broken heart. “RIP, my Raji," Mandira captioned the adorable picture. In the picture, Mandira is smiling, dressed in a white top and denim shorts, while Raj is seen happily pointing towards the camera, dressed in a black T-shirt and khaki pants. Mandira also shared a series of pictures of the couple on her Instagram account and simply captioned them with a broken heart emoji.

Kaushal, who was in his 50s, is known for films like “Shaadi Ka Laddoo" and “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi". He also produced Onir’s acclaimed drama “My Brother… Nikhil". His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar. Close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present.

Onir, who was one of the first people from the industry to pay condolences on social media, remembered Kaushal for trusting and backing his 2005 directorial “My Brother… Nikhil". “Gone too soon. We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul," the director tweeted.

