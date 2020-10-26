Mandira Bedi Welcomes 4-year-old Girl Child to Her Family, Fans Appreciate Her Gesture

Actress Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal have welcomed a new member to their family and introduced her to the world via Instagram on Sunday. The couple have adopted a four-year-old daughter whom they have named Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Mandira is already a mother to her eight-year-old son Vir. Sharing a perfect family portrait on Instagram, Mandira wrote that Tara has come to them like a blessing from above. With eyes that sparkle like stars and sister to her Vir, Mandira welcomed her home with open arms and pure love. The former cricket presenter expressed her gratitude and said that she felt blessed as Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of their family on 28th July 2020.

The family of four is seen in white as they all beam with joy. With two cute ponies, Tara is in the centre in between her parents, while her brother Vir could be seen a little above his father.

The family was showered with blessings and notes of congratulations on the good news. Actor Vidya Malvade wrote, “God bless you & your little twinkling star...Tara.” Nutritionist Pooja Makhija commented, “Big hug to our Tara! You’ve wait longgggg for her!” Wrestler Sangram Singh also wrote, “Proud of you Mandiraaa ji. God bless you all.”

Actor Parizad Kollah Marshall wrote, “congratulations that’s wonderful! so happy for u”. Bedi had expressed her wish to adopt a girl child and had applied at the CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority) more than two years ago.

Her fans and followers also joined in to celebrate the inclusion of the new family member.

A user said, “Oh finally, if the adoption process is delayed for influential people like you, I can imagine what will be the waiting period for others!” Another added, “Such a heart-warming picture and news. Very few of us take this enormous step of making someone unknown ours. Wish you all a lot of happiness together. Congratulations.”

Another Instagram fan added, “So so so beautiful. and also we need more couple like you guys, coz there are more unprivileged children who can have a happy life and a family.”