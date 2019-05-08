Take the pledge to vote

Mandira Bedi's 'Absolutely Ridiculous Clothes' Comment About Met Gala Has Fans Divided on Social Media

Mandira Bedi received mixed response over her comment about Met Gala being absurdly ridiculous in terms of sartorial choices and fashion.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
Mandira Bedi's 'Absolutely Ridiculous Clothes' Comment About Met Gala Has Fans Divided on Social Media
Image: Mandira Bedi/Instagram
The annual Met Gala event had people gushing over the bold and extremely over-the-top fashion choices that celebrities put on display on the event's pink carpet, and then later at the exclusive after party. Mandira Bedi, who has been a victim of online trolls for her fashion choices herself, be it her swimsuit photos or noodle strap blouses, took to Twitter to express her opinion about Met Gala and the celebs' unique sartorial choices.

Mandira wrote on the micro blogging site, "People are oooohing and aaaahing all day, over some women who are looking absolutely ridiculous in the clothes they are wearing. I’m sorry to say I don’t get this #Metgala thing. Follow the theme, yes, but don’t look absurd for God’s sake." (sic)




While some came out in support of Mandira, other social media users trolled her for not getting invited and not understanding the theme of the annual ball. See some of the reactions in favour of Mandira here:













See some reactions that clearly disagreed with Mandira.







Replying to Mandira's Tweet on Instagram, one user wrote, "In life and in this world, not everything will be our cup of tea. But isn’t it fun that way? People will bring in different colours, and make living a vibrant experience. If we don’t like something, let’s just learn to look the other way. And let people keep enjoying their thing. Life is beautiful like this. Sending you love."

c1

While another user said, "Reason why its called camp - some googling might help Camp is an aesthetic style and sensibility that regards something as appealing because of its bad taste and ironic value. ...Camp opposes satisfaction and seeks to challenge. Camp art is related to—and often confused with—kitsch, and things with campappeal may also be described as "cheesy." (sic)

c2

Follow @News18Movies for more
