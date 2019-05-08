English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mandira Bedi's 'Absolutely Ridiculous Clothes' Comment About Met Gala Has Fans Divided on Social Media
Mandira Bedi received mixed response over her comment about Met Gala being absurdly ridiculous in terms of sartorial choices and fashion.
Image: Mandira Bedi/Instagram
The annual Met Gala event had people gushing over the bold and extremely over-the-top fashion choices that celebrities put on display on the event's pink carpet, and then later at the exclusive after party. Mandira Bedi, who has been a victim of online trolls for her fashion choices herself, be it her swimsuit photos or noodle strap blouses, took to Twitter to express her opinion about Met Gala and the celebs' unique sartorial choices.
Mandira wrote on the micro blogging site, "People are oooohing and aaaahing all day, over some women who are looking absolutely ridiculous in the clothes they are wearing. I’m sorry to say I don’t get this #Metgala thing. Follow the theme, yes, but don’t look absurd for God’s sake." (sic)
While some came out in support of Mandira, other social media users trolled her for not getting invited and not understanding the theme of the annual ball. See some of the reactions in favour of Mandira here:
See some reactions that clearly disagreed with Mandira.
Replying to Mandira's Tweet on Instagram, one user wrote, "In life and in this world, not everything will be our cup of tea. But isn’t it fun that way? People will bring in different colours, and make living a vibrant experience. If we don’t like something, let’s just learn to look the other way. And let people keep enjoying their thing. Life is beautiful like this. Sending you love."
While another user said, "Reason why its called camp - some googling might help Camp is an aesthetic style and sensibility that regards something as appealing because of its bad taste and ironic value. ...Camp opposes satisfaction and seeks to challenge. Camp art is related to—and often confused with—kitsch, and things with campappeal may also be described as "cheesy." (sic)
People are oooohing and aaaahing all day, over some women who are looking absolutely ridiculous in the clothes they are wearing. I’m sorry to say I don’t get this #Metgala thing. Follow the theme, yes, but don’t look absurd for God’s sake— mandira bedi (@mandybedi) May 7, 2019
So true ,there is no adjective other than horrific— Rohit Pradhan (@rohitmix) May 7, 2019
very rightly described @priyankachopra— K͎A͎P͎I͎L͎ (@ikapilbains) May 8, 2019
Seriously, I thought I'm the only alien here. Look at @ladygaga she was looking fab in @starisbornmovie but at #MetGala2019— Rohit Birthariya (@BirthariyaRohit) May 7, 2019
Atlast someone who thinks like me...this tweet makes me feel that I'm not a loner in this world— Sayan Roy (@iamraymaguire) May 7, 2019
See some reactions that clearly disagreed with Mandira.
Didn't get an invitee, aye?— Jagjit Tevar (@jagjittevar) May 7, 2019
The theme of MET2019 was camp fashion..which is to celebrate the otherwise extremely over the top or dare i say bad choices. So technically everyone slayed— $udip Sarkar (@sudipsaint) May 7, 2019
