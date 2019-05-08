Mandira Bedi's 'Absolutely Ridiculous Clothes' Comment About Met Gala Has Fans Divided on Social Media

People are oooohing and aaaahing all day, over some women who are looking absolutely ridiculous in the clothes they are wearing. I’m sorry to say I don’t get this #Metgala thing. Follow the theme, yes, but don’t look absurd for God’s sake — mandira bedi (@mandybedi) May 7, 2019

So true ,there is no adjective other than horrific — Rohit Pradhan (@rohitmix) May 7, 2019

Seriously, I thought I'm the only alien here. Look at @ladygaga she was looking fab in @starisbornmovie but at #MetGala2019 — Rohit Birthariya (@BirthariyaRohit) May 7, 2019

Atlast someone who thinks like me...this tweet makes me feel that I'm not a loner in this world — Sayan Roy (@iamraymaguire) May 7, 2019

Didn't get an invitee, aye? — Jagjit Tevar (@jagjittevar) May 7, 2019

The theme of MET2019 was camp fashion..which is to celebrate the otherwise extremely over the top or dare i say bad choices. So technically everyone slayed — $udip Sarkar (@sudipsaint) May 7, 2019