Mandira Bedi's Friend Mouni Roy Shares Pic from Raj Kaushal's Prayer Meet

Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, passed away on Wednesday morning. Raj reportedly succumbed to a heart attack. Several friends and industry colleagues took to social media on Wednesday to mourn his demise. Many friends and film industry colleagues turned up for Raj’s prayer meet or Chautha. Amongst them was Mouni Roy, Mandira’s close friend.

Mouni posted an image from Raj’s prayer meet. “We all miss you Raji" read an inscribed plate below his picture. Mouni posted the image with the caption, “We do…. It ll never be the same again.."

Raj, known for directing movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo, passed away in the early hours on Wednesday following a heart attack. His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present.

