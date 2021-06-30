CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi's Husband, Passes Away After Suffering Heart Attack

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, according to reports. Director Onir, who worked with Kaushal on ‘My Brother… Nikhil,’ confirmed his death on his official Twitter account. Sharing an old picture of Kaushal, Onir tweeted, “Gone too soon. We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

Raj Kaushal was active during the late 90s and mid-2000.

(More details awaited)

first published:June 30, 2021, 09:42 IST