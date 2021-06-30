Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi's Husband, Passes Away After Suffering Heart Attack

Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, according to reports. Director Onir, who worked with Kaushal on ‘My Brother… Nikhil,’ confirmed his death on his official Twitter account. Sharing an old picture of Kaushal, Onir tweeted, “Gone too soon. We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7— অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Raj Kaushal was active during the late 90s and mid-2000.

(More details awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here