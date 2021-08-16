Mandira Bedi's Note a Day After Late Husband’s Birth Anniversary

Actress Mandira Bedi has for long been open about her belief in the power of positive thoughts. Words, the actress believes, have the power to heal. And she decided to share the thoughts that she swears by on Instagram a day after husband Raj Kaushal’s birth anniversary. Mandira posted a picture of her handwritten note that read, “One day at a time”. In the caption, alongside the picture, Mandira wrote, “One breath at a time,” sharing the mantra that has helped her fight through some turbulent times in her life.

Previously, Mandira had shared a written note in which she had mentioned, “Where there is faith..there is no room for fear”.

On August 15, she shared a heartwarming post for Raj. In the selfie, she and Raj were wearing black shirts. Captioning the adorable picture she wrote how the void her loving husband has left can never be filled but she hopes that he is in a better place and is surrounded by love and peace. In a part of her post she wrote, “Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did.”

Mandira wrote how the date used to be extra special for their family as it marked both India’s Independence day and Raj’s birthday. Her friend’s from the entertainment industry, including Hansika Motwani, Rohit Bose, Gul Panag, Mouni Roy, Vishal Dadlani and Shakti Mohan, extended their love and support in the comments section.

Raj Kaushal died on June 30 in Mumbai after suffering from a massive heart attack. Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed their first child Vir in 2011. In 2020, the couple adopted a 4-year-old baby girl and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. The actress had recently shared a beautiful post on her daughter’s first birthday since she became a part of their family.

