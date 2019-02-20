English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mandy Moore Details Ex-husband Ryan Adams' Alleged Pattern of Abuse: I was Living My Life for Him
In a recently published New York Times report, Mandy Moore was one of seven women who came forward with allegations of harassment and abuse against Ryan Adams.
Image credits: Reuters pictures
Loading...
Less than a week after Ryan Adams was accused of harassment and emotional abuse in a New York Times article, the American singer's former wife and actress Mandy Moore has opened up about their seven-year marriage.
In the New York Times report published on February 13, Moore was one of seven women who came forward with allegations of abuse against Adams.
The This Is Us actress, was married to Adams from 2009 to 2016, recounted his alleged pattern of abuse on the latest episode of WTF With Marc Maron, which dropped Monday.
"I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him," Moore said.
The emotional upheaval was the "largest factor" in her decision to marry Adams, Moore said.
"When you feel out of control in a situation, (like) I can't control my immediate family, and the fact that this particular situation blew us up in a way... I guess kind of just thought, I'll create my own family," Moore added.
Moore said she was 23 when she met Adams in Minneapolis while they were both on tour. After they got married, Moore said Adams continued to make music while her professional life got hampered.
"I was living my life for him. Being the mother ... it's an entirely unhealthy dynamic. Oh, I had no sense of self. I was imperceptible, I was so small in my own world," Moore told Maron.
"I think my co-dependency fed into his co-dependency and some other underlying issues that is was the perfect cacophony of madness. I was so not serving myself.... I knew that this wasn't the rest of my life. I knew that this wasn't the person I was supposed to be with, I knew that I wasn't the person I was meant to be," Moore concluded.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In the New York Times report published on February 13, Moore was one of seven women who came forward with allegations of abuse against Adams.
The This Is Us actress, was married to Adams from 2009 to 2016, recounted his alleged pattern of abuse on the latest episode of WTF With Marc Maron, which dropped Monday.
"I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him," Moore said.
The emotional upheaval was the "largest factor" in her decision to marry Adams, Moore said.
"When you feel out of control in a situation, (like) I can't control my immediate family, and the fact that this particular situation blew us up in a way... I guess kind of just thought, I'll create my own family," Moore added.
Moore said she was 23 when she met Adams in Minneapolis while they were both on tour. After they got married, Moore said Adams continued to make music while her professional life got hampered.
"I was living my life for him. Being the mother ... it's an entirely unhealthy dynamic. Oh, I had no sense of self. I was imperceptible, I was so small in my own world," Moore told Maron.
"I think my co-dependency fed into his co-dependency and some other underlying issues that is was the perfect cacophony of madness. I was so not serving myself.... I knew that this wasn't the rest of my life. I knew that this wasn't the person I was supposed to be with, I knew that I wasn't the person I was meant to be," Moore concluded.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Opens Up on Divorce from Arbaaz Khan: We were Making Each Other Extremely Unhappy
- Here's Why James Cameron Rejected Captain America Star Chris Evans for Avatar
- Ranveer Singh on Playing Kapil Dev in '83: I'm Hoping to Become His Shadow
- Man Orders Food in Chennai, Swiggy Delivery Person Leaves For Destination From Rajasthan
- Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results