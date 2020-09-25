MOVIES

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith To Welcome First Child Together

Actor Mandy Moore is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The 36-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, where she posted a black and white photo of her and Goldsmith with his hand on her baby bump.

Los Angeles: Actor Mandy Moore is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The 36-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, where she posted a black and white photo of her and Goldsmith with his hand on her baby bump.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” Moore captioned the photo. The actor and 35-year-old Goldsmith had started dating in 2015 and were engaged in September 2017. In November 2018, Moore married the folk-rock star in an intimate wedding ceremony, which was attended by her “This Is Us” co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K Brown. The actor was previously married to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016.

  • First Published: September 25, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
