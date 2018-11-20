English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mandy Moore Ties Knot with Taylor Goldsmith in Intimate Wedding Ceremony
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's wedding was a close-knit affair with only family and some close friends in attendance.
Mandy Moore shared a picture of herself with husband Taylor Goldsmith on Instagram.
Loading...
This Is Us star Mandy Moore has tied the knot with folk-rock star Taylor Goldsmith in an intimate wedding ceremony in Los Angeles.
The actor shared the news on Instagram where she posted a black and white picture of herself and Goldsmith holding hands with a caption of the date of the ceremony, "11-18-18".
According to E! News, the wedding took place in front of family and close friends on Sunday. It was described as "very boho" with "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar" and feathery flower arrangements.
A source told the outlet that the ceremony was "an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown".
Actors Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K Brown, Moore's co-stars from This Is Us, were in attendance.
Moore, 34, and Goldsmith, 32, started dating in 2015 and were engaged in September 2017.
She was previously married to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016.
Follow @news18movies for more
The actor shared the news on Instagram where she posted a black and white picture of herself and Goldsmith holding hands with a caption of the date of the ceremony, "11-18-18".
According to E! News, the wedding took place in front of family and close friends on Sunday. It was described as "very boho" with "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar" and feathery flower arrangements.
A source told the outlet that the ceremony was "an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown".
Actors Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K Brown, Moore's co-stars from This Is Us, were in attendance.
Moore, 34, and Goldsmith, 32, started dating in 2015 and were engaged in September 2017.
She was previously married to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Look Happy and Radiant in These Wedding Pictures: See Here
- Disheartened by Thugs of Hindostan’s Poor Box Office Run, Exhibitors Demand Refund
- AIFF Summons Gourav Mukhi for Hearing, Suspended Till Final Decision is Reached
- Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Wedding Venue
- Subramanian: The Trial, Tribulation & Triumph of Ankit Bawne
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...