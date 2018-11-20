GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mandy Moore Ties Knot with Taylor Goldsmith in Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's wedding was a close-knit affair with only family and some close friends in attendance.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2018, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mandy Moore Ties Knot with Taylor Goldsmith in Intimate Wedding Ceremony
Mandy Moore shared a picture of herself with husband Taylor Goldsmith on Instagram.
Loading...
This Is Us star Mandy Moore has tied the knot with folk-rock star Taylor Goldsmith in an intimate wedding ceremony in Los Angeles.

The actor shared the news on Instagram where she posted a black and white picture of herself and Goldsmith holding hands with a caption of the date of the ceremony, "11-18-18".

View this post on Instagram

11•18•18

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on



According to E! News, the wedding took place in front of family and close friends on Sunday. It was described as "very boho" with "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar" and feathery flower arrangements.

A source told the outlet that the ceremony was "an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown".

Actors Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K Brown, Moore's co-stars from This Is Us, were in attendance.

Moore, 34, and Goldsmith, 32, started dating in 2015 and were engaged in September 2017.

She was previously married to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016.

Follow @news18movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...