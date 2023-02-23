Mani Ratnam Credits SS Rajamouli, Baahubali For Ponniyin Selvan's Inspiration; RRR Director Surprised

Director Mani Ratnam called SS Rajamouli his inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan. The legendary filmmakers were seated together with director Sukumar at the South India Media and Entertainment Summit held in Chennai recently. During the panel, hosted by actress Anu Haasan, the filmmakers spoke about cinema and fielded a few questions from the audience as well. One of the questions was addressed to the Roja director, asking him ‘one thing that has made a huge impact’ on him in a positive way.

“I think, Rajamouli,” Ratnam said surprising the room and Rajamouli as well, as reported by The Indian Express. Delving deeper into the conversation, Ratnam said, “I will tell you why. You know… I have been wanting to make this film called Ponniyin Selvan for years, and I could not find a way, till Baahubali came. The one huge thing it did was… it came in two parts. That you can tell a story in two parts and keep the audience glued. It just opened my… you know… possibility of me making the film. If Baahubali hadn’t come in two parts, I wouldn’t have been able to make Ponniyin Selvan. So, thank you very much.”

Rajamouli called it the biggest compliment he’s ever received “Sir, this is the biggest compliment I can ever get. The biggest,” he said.

Ponniyin Selvan was divided into two parts. Based on a book of the same name by Kalki Krishnamoorthy, Ponniyin Selvan 1 features an elaborate star cast, which includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban. The first part was released last year and was a massive hit. The second part is slated to release in April 2023.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli changed the way elaborate storytelling can be seen with Baahubali. Divided into two parts, the film became a massive rage at its time of release and shattered box office records. Now, Rajamouli holds the attention of the West with RRR. Headed to Oscars 2023 with the hope of winning in its lone nomination category, Best Original Song for Naatu Naaut, RRR has been pushing the envelope for Indian cinema globally.

Read all the Latest Movies News here