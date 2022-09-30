Mani Ratnam Explains Why Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Couldn't be Part of Ponniyin Selvan

Ace director Mani Ratnam has broken his silence on why Superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan are not in Ponniyin Selvan. Speaking at the song and trailer launch of the film, Rajinikanth said that he wished to appear in the movie. He wanted to play the role of Periya Paluvettaraiyar in Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel adaptation.

Even Kamal expressed his desire to feature in the Mani Ratnam epic. However, Mani couldn’t feature any of them in the movie. All there is to the film with the respect to any of the two characters is a voiceover by Kamal Haasan narrating the trailer. Mani Ratnam expressed his feeling in an interview with the News18 Tamil TV editor Karthika Selvan.



He said, “Every film requires homework with the actors. But we started pretty early with this film, about 6 months before filming. When you read the book, you can see how well has Kalki carried out the research to create the novel. We did a lot of research for this film too, including costumes, looks, etc. We asked for advice from several experts.”

Top Showsha Video

He further added, “Rajini and Kamal have a huge fan base. They expressed that they wanted to be a part of the film out of respect for Kalki and the novel Ponniyin Selvan. Kamal and Rajini could have featured in the film but it was a task to display them accordingly. They were not featured in the film as there were no suitable characters or scenes for both of them.”

Ratnam even said that the best-selling novel in the last 70 years, Ponniyin Selvan has been made into a movie without any exaggerations about the story. “This is not a superhero subject,” he said.

Ponniyin Selvan stars Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sobhita Dulipala and Jayam Ravi in prominent roles along with several others.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here