1-min read

Mani Ratnam is Fine, Came for a Regular Check-up, Confirms Hospital Official

Ratnam visited Apollo Hospital for a check-up, after complaining of chest pain.

IANS

Updated:July 26, 2018, 7:42 PM IST
A file photo of Mani Ratnam.
A file photo of Mani Ratnam.
Chennai: Noted movie director Mani Ratnam visited Apollo Hospital here for a check-up, after complaining of chest pain, but is in fine condition, said a hospital official.

"He had come to the hospital for a check-up. His condition is fine. He has not been admitted," the hospital official told IANS.

Ratnam had complained of chest pain, the official added.

