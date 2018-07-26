English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mani Ratnam is Fine, Came for a Regular Check-up, Confirms Hospital Official
Ratnam visited Apollo Hospital for a check-up, after complaining of chest pain.
A file photo of Mani Ratnam.
Loading...
Chennai: Noted movie director Mani Ratnam visited Apollo Hospital here for a check-up, after complaining of chest pain, but is in fine condition, said a hospital official.
"He had come to the hospital for a check-up. His condition is fine. He has not been admitted," the hospital official told IANS.
Ratnam had complained of chest pain, the official added.
Also Watch
"He had come to the hospital for a check-up. His condition is fine. He has not been admitted," the hospital official told IANS.
Ratnam had complained of chest pain, the official added.
Also Watch
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Argentina Need Lionel Messi to Play for Financial Reasons, Says AFA President
- Anil Kapoor on His Kids' Debuts: Bhansali Doesn’t Come to My House & Cook; Mehra Didn’t Promise to Cast Harsh
- Ekta Kapoor Gets Trolled for Wearing an Ensemble That Resembled a 'Curtain' at Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Success Bash
- ICW 2018: Designer Pallavi Jaikishan's Collection Nostalgia is the Perfect Blend of Classic and Modern
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...