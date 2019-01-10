Mani Ratnam Planning a 'big as Baahubali' Franchise with Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Eleven years after Sarkaar Raaj, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are reportedly coming together for a big-budgeted historical drama. If latest reports are to be believed, filmmaker Mani Ratnam is in talks with Bachchan and his bahu for a magnum opus as big as the Baahubali franchise.The Bombay director has reportedly approached Aishwarya to play the female lead and she has signed on the dotted line. The senior Bachchan, however, is yet to give a nod. The report also mentions that the franchise will be a three-installment series with the who's who of southern film industry in pivotal roles.Reveals a source as quoted by DNA, “It’s a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It’s likely to be a bilingual project and star several other big names from the South Indian film industry. Mani approached his muse Aishwarya for the female lead and she signed on the dotted line."Talking about Big B, the source added, "Mani has narrated the script to Amitji. He is taking his time to decide whether he would like to do it. A confirmation from his end is yet to come but he has liked the idea."The source further hints at an ensemble cast that is soon to be put together. "There will be an ensemble cast. The actors have already been asked to give bulk dates and commit a few years to this film, as it will be made in several parts. The book has five volumes, but the makers are planning to conceptualise it as three instalments on screen.The film is said to be an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni). The five-volume tome narrates the story of Arulmozhivarman, who was crowned as Rajaraja Chola I during the 10th and 11th century. Word is that the big announcement is expected to be made around Pongal (January 14).Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan last year. The film did not do well at the box office. The last magnum opus Big B starred in, Thugs of Hindostan, did not find favour with the audience either.