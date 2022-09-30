Mani Ratnam Reveals His Biggest Challenge While Making Ponniyin Selvan 1

Mani Ratnam’s larger-than-life film, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been released in theatres today. Fans have been flocking to cinema halls to watch the much awaited period drama. Ahead of its release on September 30, the makers successfully created a buzz around the movie among the masses with its gripping trailer, catchy songs and spectacular promotional events.

The audiences are appreciating the seasoned director’s efforts commendable efforts to make this historic drama with an amazing star cast. Speaking to News18 Tamil recently, Mani Ratnam opened up about the biggest challenge he faced while making Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Mani Ratnam said that he is a huge fan of famous writer Kalki Krishnamurthy, who wrote the historic fictional novel Ponniyin Selvan. According to Mani Ratnam, one of the major challenges he faced while making the film based on the novel was writing the dialogues for the film.

The director elaborated that the Tamil spoken during the 7th century was quite different from today’s language. Mani Ratnam could not have used a flowery or dramatised version of the Tamil language for the film. “The dialogues should be easy to perform,” said the director.

Crediting screenwriter Jeyamohan, Mani Ratnam said that with his help they were able to come up with suitable dialogues that befitted every character in the film.

The filmmaker also stated that Kalki Krishnamurthy has given detailed descriptions of every character in the novel. Studying the characters in the novel, Mani Ratnam chose the cast of the film accordingly.

Talking about the “greatest strength” of the film as well as the novel, Mani Ratnam said that he felt the novel was meant to be made into a film. “Whenever Ponniyin Selvan releases, it will get a huge response. Every character in Ponniyin Selvan 1 can be taken separately. This is the greatest strength of both the novel and the film. I consider it a novel, written for cinema,” concluded the director.

Having a star studded cast including Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarathkumar, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lakshmi among others Ponniyin Selvan 1 will comprise two parts. The first part of the film has been released in Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

