Mani Ratnam Reveals Why He Refused to Cast Rajinikanth in Ponniyin Selvan I

Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan: Part One starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar and others has been garnering an overwhelming response from the audience ever since it hit the silver screen on September 30. The actors are being hailed for their impeccable performances. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the director opened up about whether the reports of Rajinikanth wanting to be a part of the film were true or not.

While interacting with the entertainment portal, Mani Ratnam said that he had to refuse a role to him as “there was no character in the film as big as his personality.” Mentioning that the story has to be honest and that the film has many characters, he said, “That’s true. He was fondly mentioning it, that is all because he is such a huge star and this has got so many characters. It has to be honest to the story. So I can’t bring in a huge superstar in between this and so I told him that I will be taking a rain check with him.”

On being asked whether there are chances for the director to take Rajinikanth in his next film, he said, “Who knows, let’s see.”

Prior to Mani Ratnam’s interview, Rajnikanth had expressed his interest in being a part of the film during its trailer launch event. Revealing that he asked Mani if he could play Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar in PS1, the director “denied” saying that “my fans would not be happy.” Following this, he added that had it been someone else, they would have taken it, but Mani denied it and this is what makes him “unique.”

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is likely to break box office records. Reportedly, the film has managed to gross Rs 230 crore worldwide and is anticipated to contravene the 250-crore mark today.

