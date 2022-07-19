Mani Ratnam Rushed to Hospital for Covid Symptoms Days After Ponniyin Selvan Teaser Launch

Six-time National Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai. The noted director was rushed to the hospital after he showed Covid-19 symptoms. Though Ratnam has been hospitalised for the Covid symptoms, he has not been tested positive yet, sources told News18.com.

“He has been hospitalised to isolate himself as he has parents who are aged above 90,” the source added. This comes 10 days after Ratnam attended the teaser launch of his highly ambitious film Ponniyin Selvan: Part I.

Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Ratnam, stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R. Sarathkumar and Sobhita Dhulipala. The film’s teaser and posters have been receiving thunderous response from the public.

Earlier, Ponniyin Selvan actor Vikram was hospitalised at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai due to a sudden illness. Vikram was scheduled to attend the teaser trailer launch for Ponniyin Selvan. Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram shared on his Instagram story, “Dear fans and wellwishers, Appa had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and our family the privacy we need at this time.”

Meanwhile, Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1 has landed in a legal soup over the character look of Aditya Karikalan, played by Vikram. A lawyer has sued Mani Ratnam, accusing him of distorting the historical facts about the Cholas.

According to reports, in the notice, the lawyer has claimed that the Cholas didn’t have the practice of sporting ’tilak’ on the forehead as seen in the posters of Ponniyin Selvan: 1. In the character posters of Aditya Karikalan, which was released last week, Vikram was seen with a ’tilak.’

