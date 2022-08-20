Mani Ratnam Says the Chola Chola Song is a Reflection of All that Ponniyin Selvan I Stands For

After the melodious track Kaveri Se Milne, the second song Chola Chola from Mani Ratnam’s upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I was recently unveiled. The number featuring actor Vikram is being touted as a battle cry.

The song released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam – and is a celebration after Vikram’s character Aditya Chola II, the crown prince and the commander of Northern troops in Sundara Chola’s reign, returns as a victor in a war. The feet-tapping number is the warrior’s ode to his motherland of Cholas filled with determination, love and their swords.

The visuals of Chola Chola weave a story of war, conquests and love. The lyrical video also gives a glimpse of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who looks regal as Nandini, a Pazhuvoor queen.

Talking about the powerful track, Tips Music’s Kumar Taurani, who has acquired the music rights of the film, says, “After the success of Kaveri Se Milne, the audience will surely love Chola Chola. The essence of the song is to glorify the victory of the warriors on the battlefield and AR Rahman has portrayed that spirit at its full glory. The visuals of Vikram dancing in celebration have added the zest of energy to it.”

For Mani, Chola Chola is a reflection of all that Ponniyin Selvan: I stands for. He adds, “It’s been my dream to make PS-1 for the longest time. We’re very proud of the film and want to present it to the audience with this pride. We hope everyone enjoys it.”

The Hindi version of the song is penned by the lyricist Mehboob, composed by music maestro AR Rahman and crooned by singers Vishal Mishra and Swagat Rathod.

The magnum opus is directed by Mani and written by Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban. Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, it is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is slate for a theatrical release on September 30, 2022, marks Aishwarya’s return to the big screen four years after Fanney Khan (2018) and her second collaboration with Vikram after the 2010 commercially successful Tamil language action adventure film Raavanan directed, produced and written by Mani.

